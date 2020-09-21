LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday evening after police say he crashed his motorcycle while drunk, seriously injuring a woman and a child who were riding as passengers on his bike.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 6 p.m. in Elizabethtown. The exact location of the crash is redacted.
Police say 44-year-old Tracey Miles was driving his Harley-Davidson, and the woman and a boy were riding as his passengers, when he crashed.
Police say the woman and child were seriously injured and were airlifted from the scene. The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with a fractured skull and a swollen brain, according to the arrest report. His current condition is not known.
There is no information on the injuries to the woman.
According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, witnesses said Miles was driving recklessly and speeding at the time of the crash. Police say he smelled strongly of alcohol at the scene and had trouble keeping his balance.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure of an owner to maintain required insurance and having no registration plates.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
