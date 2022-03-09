LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman convicted of hitting and killing three children at an Indiana bus stop in 2018 was released from prison, FOX59 reported Wednesday.
Alyssa Shepherd was serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness in connection to the October 2018 crash which killed Alivia Stahl, 9, and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle.
A fourth child, also hit, underwent more than 20 surgeries in the aftermath.
The children were crossing a two-lane road to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis. Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.
Court documents show Shepherd told police she saw the lights but didn’t recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.
The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. paid nearly $3.5 million to the three children's families.
About $206,000 went to Alivia Stahl's father, while the mother of all three deceased children, Brittany Ingle, and her husband Shane Ingle, received a little over $1.13 million.
Shepherd was eligible for release in December. She is expected to be put on home detention with GPS monitoring. Her driver's license will be suspended until 2032.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.