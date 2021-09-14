LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been indicted on murder charges in a wrong-way crash that killed a couple from southern Indiana.
Faith Landrea Turner, 25, was arrested hours after the June 28 crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville that killed Rachelle and Allen Hinkle of Edinburgh, Indiana.
The crash happened near the Third Street exit in downtown Louisville. The couple was traveling with their children when their vehicle was hit head-on by Turner's vehicle, according to police. A semi then hit the couple's vehicle from behind.
Rachelle Hinkle died at the scene, and Allen Hinkle died several days later. The couple's two minor children in the car were also injured in the crash.
Court records say Turner told police she had mixed drinks at a wedding reception before the crash. Her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.
Turner is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.
Turner pleaded not-guilty in July and was placed on home incarceration until her trial. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Related Stories:
- Woman charged with murder, DUI after wrong-way crash put on home incarceration until trial
- Judge declines to reduce bond for Louisville woman charged with murder after fatal crash
- Indiana man dies days after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisville that killed his wife
- Wrong-way driver in I-64 crash charged with murder, DUI tested twice the legal limit
- 1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on I-64 in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.