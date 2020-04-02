LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Another person who attended a March fundraising event at the Speed Art Museum has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Kyala Williams-Smith is improving after she fell seriously ill with COVID-19. On March 9, two days after attending the Speed Ball, Williams-Smith said she began having trouble breathing and began experiencing extreme fatigue and headaches.
The illness went on for weeks, and medical officials told Williams-Smith she likely had the coronavirus when she went to a hospital. Williams-Smith was not tested for COVID-19 at the time, however, and only received a test after her mother was hospitalized upon becoming sick. Both women were eventually diagnosed with COVID-19, but Williams-Smith said she is fortunate.
"For me, I'm just glad I'm here," she said. "We have children, and I want to see them grow old and get married and have kids and all those great things."
Williams-Smith's family thinks she unknowingly passed the virus onto her mother.
"We feel extremely fortunate that we were able to come through the worst of this, we hope, and on the road to recovery," said Rick Smith, Williams-Smith's husband.
Philanthropist Christy Brown, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's wife, Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Speed Ball.
