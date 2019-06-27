LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A patient with cystic fibrosis got married in the ICU at IU Health University Hospital in Indiana on Tuesday.
According to a report by Fox 59, her caregivers pulled together to make sure it was a special day.
The hospital says 30-year-old Anna Gonzales and her fiancé, Justin Middleton, decided to tie the knot because Anna is very sick.
The couple has been together for three years and engaged for two. They spend much of their time in and out of the hospital.
After learning of the impending nuptials, nurse and social workers at the hospital got to work to make sure it was a special day for the bride and groom.
Social worker Ruth Miller spent the weekend creating a beautiful wedding gown and veil that would fit over Anna's lines without disruption. Nurses gave Anna a manicure and fixed her hair for the occasion. Others handled decorations, cake, punch and more.
CF is a genetic disorder that causes extreme danger to the lungs and other organs. CF is rare, with only 200,000 cases per year in the U.S. The average life expectancy is 37 years. There is currently no cure.
