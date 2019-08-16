LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deputies in Laurel County, Kentucky arrested two women earlier this week after they found an infant on the floor of a minivan during a traffic stop.
According to court documents, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. That's when a Laurel County deputy stopped a minivan on Old Richmond Road for traffic violations. The arrest report says the deputy called for backup when the driver initially didn't stop, but the minivan finally stopped in the driveway of a home after about a quarter mile.
Both the driver -- 69-year-old Charlotte Simpson -- and her passenger -- 32-year-old Rebecca Fultz -- had warrants. Simpson was removed from the vehicle and arrested without incident, but police say Fultz struggled with deputies as they tried to remove her from the vehicle and arrest her.
During the struggle with Fultz, deputies said they were unaware anyone else was inside the vehicle. Police say Simpson eventually told a deputy there was a baby inside -- ten minutes after Fultz was subdued. They searched the vehicle and found a child seat with no child in it.
That's when deputies noticed a blanket on the floor, and found the newborn, wearing only a diaper. Police say ants were crawling on the baby's face, and the baby's head was pointed toward the front of the vehicle, inches from the center console. The arrest report notes that the vehicle's air conditioner was broken, and the temperature outside was in the 90s.
Police say the area near the console where the baby was found would have been the hottest part of the minivan because it's above the transmission, catalytic converters and exhaust lines.
Because the infant's oxygen was low and breathing was "very labored," paramedics were called and immediately began providing assistance. The baby was taken to a local hospital, and one of the deputies -- a former paramedic -- drove the ambulance so two people could care for the newborn on the way to the hospital.
Police learned the child was born on July 31, and Fultz is the mother. Deputies say the minivan was "crammed full of articles and trash," including clothes with human feces on them, and trash bags with "bugs and small roaches" in them. A large, flat screen TV was on top of the trash.
Both women were booked into the Laurel County Detention Center on charges of criminal abuse. Fultz is also charged with menacing and resisting arrest.
