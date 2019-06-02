LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is expected to begin Monday on a water main that runs underneath Lexington Road in Louisville that will likely create traffic backups for months.
Last month, the Louisville Water Company announced plans to replace the nearly 2-mile long water main that runs beneath Lexington from Grinstead Drive to Stilz Avenue.
The work will involve lane closures for nearly a year on Lexington Road. Stilz Avenue will be closed to traffic for around three months.
"We really worked closely with the community to make sure we minimize any traffic detours. We just can't get around that but one of the cool parts of the project is we can put a new pipe in and customers don't lose water service," said Louisville Water spokesperson Kelley Dearing Smith.
A special process is used to replace the pipe. A new, smaller pipe will slide inside the existing water main, which only requires crews to dig small pits along parts the road. The pipe has had three major breaks already, and more are possible without this replacement.
The project is part three of a $26 million Louisville Water project to replace mains in the Highlands area.
