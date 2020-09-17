LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some big changes are coming to KY 53, also known as Mt. Eden Road, in Shelby County.
The road will be widened from two lanes to four from St. Regis Drive to US 60. Turning lanes and raised medians will also be added.
The project includes a shared-use path for bikes and pedestrians.
Secondary access roads will also be created, which will expand the opportunity to build neighborhoods or businesses.
Work on the $14 million project started this week.
