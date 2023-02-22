LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next stop for a world-class violinist is two Louisville schools.
Brooke Alford is working with students at Grace James Academy and Westport Middle School but her lessons are about more than just music.
"People who play the violin typically don't look like me, and so it's great to be able to inspire young children, girls, especially of color, who look like me and know that there's infinite possibilities to do what they love," Alford said.
Alford is known as "The Artist of the Violin" and has released several albums over the span of her 16-year career.
"I felt like it was just kind of a shock seeing like a Black person in a orchestra room, which I mean, obviously, it's really sad, because it shouldn't be a shock," said Trinity Reed, an 8th-grader. "But I think it's just really good to see kind of a reflection."
Alford will perform in concert with the two student orchestras Friday night at Eastern High School.
