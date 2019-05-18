LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana World War II veteran, whose social media post went viral, has passed away.
Bethel Killman died Friday night at his Scottsburg nursing home.
In March, Killman's family posted a photo of him asking for 100 cards for his 100th birthday.
The big day came and cards came in from all over the world, to the tune of 24,000 total, including one from former President George W. Bush.
Killman's family told WDRB the love for him has been overwhelming.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
