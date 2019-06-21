LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Hardin County is in custody after police say he killed his 7-year-old brother.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says the boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, has been charged with murder.
Ward said the incident took place at a home on Trappers Ridge Court in Vine Grove, Kentucky, near Rineyville.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the 7-year-old died of "apparent strangulation," according to Ward, but he added that an autopsy must be performed in order to determine an official cause of death.
Ward would not comment on any possible motive.
The victim has not yet been identified.
