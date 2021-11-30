LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready, Zoneton: Santa Claus is coming to town!
The Zoneton Fire Department will reveal its infamous Santa truck on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Everyone is invited to come to the fire station at 5328 North Preston Highway at 6 p.m. to check it out and take photos.
Santa Claus himself might even make an appearance. Because of COVID-19, it is an outdoor event.
Starting Thursday, Santa will visit neighborhoods on the fire truck in what has become a much-loved tradition in Zoneton.
In a poignant move, the first and last stop will be to visit the graves of Chief Rob Orkies and Major Garry Key, who both died from COVID-19.
