LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A zoning change has paved the way for more affordable housing in southern Indiana.
The Clarksville Town Council has changed two zoning ordinances to make it easier to build smaller, more affordable homes.
Town leaders said they saw the need for homes on smaller lots with smaller price points and pushed for the change.
The effort helps fill otherwise vacant lots and empowers more people to become homeowners.
A group of the small-scale homes are already going up, and the first owners moved in last month.
