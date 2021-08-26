FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Swinney, the coach of No. 3 Clemson, faces No. 5 Georgia in the season-opener in Charlotte, N.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP, File)