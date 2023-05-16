LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s primary election is underway with a crowded field for the Republican nomination for governor. There are 12 GOP contenders vying for the chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.
In Kentucky, registered voters can only cast ballots in your party's primary.
There are 207 polling locations in Jefferson County, and election officials are reminding voters to check your polling location before you head out the door to vote.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft are considered the frontrunners for the GOP nomination for Kentucky governor. Although Craft was nominated to her U.N. post by Trump, it was Cameron who won the former president's coveted endorsement early in the campaign.
Whoever gets the most votes in Tuesday's primary will become the GOP nominee because there is no runoff rule in Kentucky.
The crowded GOP gubernatorial primary features other state officials including Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and retired attorney Eric Deters. But with few policy differences among them, the GOP contest has centered around the competition between Cameron and Craft.
Craft, who also served as ambassador to Canada during Trump's presidency, has a clear fundraising advantage, countering her lack of experience in elected office by saturating the air with months of TV ads bankrolled by her family’s formidable fortune.
Cameron, meanwhile, has touted his record of going to court to challenge the pandemic-era policies of the incumbent governor. He is the state’s first Black attorney general and would become the state’s first Black governor, if elected.
Despite Beshear's incumbency advantages, Republicans see a prime opportunity to win back the governorship in a state they have come to dominate in recent years.
Republicans maintain supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature and occupy every statewide office except governor and lieutenant governor. They now hold a statewide registration advantage over Democrats, and the GOP holds all but one congressional seat from Kentucky.
Beshear is facing two challengers from his own party: Peppy Martin and Geoffrey Young.
The gubernatorial campaign tops primary races for other constitutional offices in Kentucky, with competitive contests on the GOP side. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who pushed successfully for expanded voter access, faces two challengers in his bid for his party's nod for a second term. Two-term state Treasurer Allison Ball is seeking the Republican nomination for state auditor. The GOP also has contested primaries for state treasurer and agriculture commissioner.
Polls are open until 6 p.m. local time, and voters will be allowed to cast ballots, if they are in line when polls close. To find out where to vote, click here.
