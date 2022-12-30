LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of days Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his team are hoping thousands of people will come to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to take part in the inauguration.
"Our hopes are being able to open the doors to as many people as possible to welcome our new mayor for a chance for them to speak with the new administration for Louisville," said Emily Martin from the Mayor's Special Events Team.
Earlier this month Greenberg said he hopes to get to know his constituents and their concerns as he is officially sworn into office.
"What better way to start off than to meet with people and have direct dialogue, not just with myself but deputy mayors and others members in the administration," Greenberg said. "Let them share their ideas ask their questions or get to know us better. To me, it's about accessibility. It's about transparency and getting to work."
Martin says the new administration hopes Louisville citizens will take part in the inauguration celebration. Teams were working Friday to transform Metro Hall for the inauguration and Open House, including installing seating and sound equipment.
Come Jan. 2, Mayor-elect Greenberg will become Mayor Greenberg and take over a city that's seen a host of challenges, from social unrest to pandemic recovery.
WDRB spoke with Greenberg earlier this month about his goals for the first three months.
"We need to address our affordable housing," Greenberg said, "and we want to continue investments in Louisville, whether it's downtown or other parts of the city."
Greenberg said his administration will be "very focused on public safety" and will work with LMPD "to make Louisville safe."
The Mayor-elect also told WDRB he plans to expand a Fischer administration initiative called the 911 deflection program, where a mental health officer assists an LMPD officer on mental-health related calls.
TARC will be fare-free all day Jan. 2 so folks can get to Metro Hall at 527 West Jefferson Street for the inauguration — or anywhere else in the city — free of charge.
The inauguration happens Jan. 2, with a private swearing in at 10 a.m. The building will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m.
