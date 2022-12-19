LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Hall will be open to all, when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is sworn in Jan. 2.
Greenberg said Monday that the swearing-in will be private and broadcast on Metro TV for space reasons, but the building will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. as part of an inaugural open house that day.
Greenberg said he hopes to get to know his constituents and their concerns as he is officially sworn into office.
"What better way to start off than to meet with people and have direct dialogue, not just with myself but deputy mayors and others members in the administration," Greenberg said. "Let them share their ideas ask their questions or get to know us better. To me, it's about accessibility. It's about transparency and getting to work."
Greenberg also said there will be free fares on TARC all day Jan. 2 so folks can get to Metro Hall at 527 West. Jefferson Street for the inauguration — or anywhere else in the city — free of charge.
