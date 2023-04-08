LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was the final big Saturday of Kentucky Derby prep races with action on both coasts and up I-64 at Keeneland.
The biggest stunner happened in the last of the three races, the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Raceway in Queens, New York. 59-1 shot Lord Miles edged the favorite Hit Show and second choice Dreamlike at the wire, paying $120.50 on a two-dollar win ticket and earning another Derby starter for Saphie Joesph, Jr.
"Early in my career I was scared to take a chance," said Joseph. But I learned from (owner) John Fanelli who pushed me to run Math Wizard in the (2019) Pennsylvania Derby (G1) and he won (at 31-1 odds). I learned I have nothing to lose by taking chances and a lot to gain."
The Blue Grass stakes at Keeneland went to the favored Tapit Trice, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a formidable Derby trio that also includes the likely favorite in Forte and Kingsbarns. Tapit Trice held off the Brad Cox-trained Verifying who will also likely be headed to the Derby.
"I think he's improving all the time," said Pletcher. "We always felt like he'll be well suited to more distance. We're happy to get him out to a mile and an eighth today and I think a mile and a quarter will be even better for him."
The Santa Anita Derby was also very close with three horses battling down the stretch. The even money favorite Practical Move won his third consecutive graded stakes race for trainer Tim Yakteen. Japanese import Mandarin Hero was a nose back in second and Skinner was right there in third.
"It's a great feeling to go back-to-back in this race," Yakteen said. "The rush you get—that's why you get in the game."
The final points race for horses to earn their way into the May 6 Kentucky Derby is next Saturday in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. The top twenty on the points list can earn their way into the Derby.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.