LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The game was close in the fourth quarter but Kentucky basketball held off Africa to finish pool play of the GLOBL Jam on Saturday with a perfect record.
Kentucky defeated Africa 104-92 due in large part to Antonio Reeves scoring 27 points after going 8-for-11 from 3-point range.
D.J. Wagner had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Reed Sheppard had 18 points and eight assists.
27 PTS, 8 3PT - @ToniooReeves 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hq1uWdhXye— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023
At halftime, Kentucky held an 18-point advantage after making eight 3-pointers and forcing Africa to commit 11 turnovers.
Louisville's Emmanuel Okorafor scored 16 points for Africa behind a perfect shooting performance from the field, going 6-fot-6.
Solid showing for @Nigerianfreak34 with BAL Select in the GLOBL JAM today!16 points6-6 FG4-6 FT5 rebounds 1 block📸 John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/qSngzzAk3x— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) July 15, 2023
Kentucky will next play in the gold medal game on Sunday at 8 p.m.
