Antonio Reeves attempts a 3-point shot against Africa on July 15, 2023. (Photo by GLOBL Jam)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The game was close in the fourth quarter but Kentucky basketball held off Africa to finish pool play of the GLOBL Jam on Saturday with a perfect record.

Kentucky defeated Africa 104-92 due in large part to Antonio Reeves scoring 27 points after going 8-for-11 from 3-point range.

D.J. Wagner had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Reed Sheppard had 18 points and eight assists.

At halftime, Kentucky held an 18-point advantage after making eight 3-pointers and forcing Africa to commit 11 turnovers.

Louisville's Emmanuel Okorafor scored 16 points for Africa behind a perfect shooting performance from the field, going 6-fot-6.

Kentucky will next play in the gold medal game on Sunday at 8 p.m.

