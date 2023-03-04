LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If the University of Louisville women’s basketball team had a different look in its eyes to open postseason play on Friday, its 64-38 rout of top-seeded and No. 10-ranked Notre Dame, that impression is confirmed.
Coach Jeff Walz has gotten his attention now that the calendar has turned to March, and Saturday’s win likely got some attention from around the nation. The Cardinals will play in the ACC Tournament championship game for the fourth time in six years, and is seeking a second title overall.
Notre Dame was depleted. Notre Dame’s top scorer, Olivia Miles, is out indefinitely, and their top scorer without her, Sonia Citron, was shaken up just before half. But even after her return, Louisville put on the defensive clamps and did not let off. She finished with only 8 points and no Notre Dame player scored in double-figures.
WHAT HAPPENED
Neither team could make anything in the first quarter. Louisville led Notre Dame 12-7 at the end of the period, but back-to-back baskets by Mykasa Robinson to open the second quarter opened things up a bit for Louisville. A steal and score by Hailey Van Lith put the Cards up 11 early in the second quarter and they would not look back.
As the offense got ironed out, the defense never wavered. Notre Dame, after scoring a season-low 7 points in the first quarter, managed only 8 points in the second and 9 in the third, and Louisville built a 30-point lead to open the third.
BY THE NUMBERS
Hailey Van Lith led Louisville in scoring with 15 points. Mykasa Robinson and CC Carr had 10 each and Olivia Cochran had 12 points and 8 rebounds.
But offense wasn’t the story. Louisville stifled Notre Dame defensively. They scored 26 points off Irish turnovers – more points than Notre Dame scored total over three quarters.
Notre Dame turned it over 22 times and shot just 31 percent from the field. No Notre Dame player scored in double-figures.
QUOTABLE
Mykasa Robinson, on what is different for Louisville right now, to the ACC Network: “Our intensity. We know it’s one and done. We’ve come with a different mindset and a different purpose. … It hasn’t been that way all season, so I’m glad we’re there.”
Muffett McGraw, ACC Network, on Louisville: “This looks like a Top 10 team. You’d better move them up in your bracket.”
