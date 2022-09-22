LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Harold Davis has coached a lot of football in his career, but he’s adding one responsibility to his list of duties that very few coaches have experienced.
“We weigh in on Tuesdays, which is not recorded. It’s kind of a warning day. They lift and do some conditioning on Tuesday and Thursday mornings…When they were finished, they went straight to the training staff and they weighed them ... then I gotta wait and see if everybody’s under weight,” Davis said.
He’s explaining the weekly process of making sure his team is at or under the goal weight of 178 pounds. That’s the limit to play sprint football, a sport that Bellarmine just started. And Davis’s team figured it out quickly in a season, and program, opening win at Midway last Saturday.
Freshman Kicker Ben Valle sent in the game winning field goal with 44 seconds remaining to get the 17-15 victory.
“It felt amazing. It’s probably the best win I’ve ever had in my football career. Just for it being the first game of the program and my first college game, it felt great,” Valle said.
“(I) just kneeled down, just praying and hoping it goes in and he drilled it,” said senior running back and defensive back Devan Hendricks, who along with Valle won Midwest Sprint Football League honors for their performances Saturday. “It was super cool just to be able to be out there.”
A season of firsts continues for Bellarmine this Saturday when the Knights host Fontbonne University for the home opener. That game is set for 4 p.m. at St. Xavier High School.