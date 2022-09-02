BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — Since the end of spring practice one question hung over the Indiana University football program like a fluttering punt:
Who will be the Hoosiers' starting quarterback? IU coach Tom Allen refused to share his decision. Tune in Friday night. Build the storyline.
It was a reasonable question, considering Indiana suffered through some of the least effective quarterback play in America last season and then recruited Connor Bazelak of Missouri from the transfer portal after former program icon Michael Penix Jr. left for Washington.
But this was a better question:
Would coach Allen's decision at quarterback make a difference?
Check the flashing scoreboard from Friday night at Memorial Stadium Stadium:
Indiana 23, Illinois 20.
The quarterback play was better. Bazelak was the quarterback. He was productive -- and he was clutch. He led the Hoosiers on a game-winning 75-yard drive in the final 2:16. Shaun Shivers scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds to play.
But Bazelak completed 7 passes on the game-winning drive and also ran the ball to the 1 to set up Shivers' score. He finished 28 for 52 for 330 yards and a touchdown. The 23 points were more points than Indiana scored in all but one of its nine Big Ten games last season.
"I just tried to keep everybody calm," Bazelak said. "We were just out there playing football. We always try to play fast."
This is a game Indiana needed to win.
Let me do a better job of expressing that: This is a game Indiana absolutely, positively needed to win beyond reasonable doubt.
They were playing at home against a rebuilding Illinois team led by Bret Bielama, a second-year coach. The Illini are expected to be one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten West. Fair question: If you can’t beat Illinois in Memorial team, which Big Ten team do you expect to beat?
Last season the Hoosiers tossed away every ounce of goodwill they earned while cracking the Top 25 and winning 6 of 8 games.
They did that by losing 10 of 12 with an offense that huffed and puff to less than 12 points per game in Big Ten play. In other words, they weren’t simply bad. They were hapless and they were not entertaining.
"The guys had a bad taste in their mouths," Bazelak said.
The Hoosiers scored 16 points in the first quarter. That number would not excite Ohio State or Alabama fans but it was more points than Indiana scored in 8 of 9 Big Ten games last season.
Bazelak showed the ability to throw a crisp deep ball, especially without the comfort of elite offensive line play. He had a 40-yard completion to Cam Camper on the Hoosiers’ first drive and topped that with a 52-yard strike to D.J. Matthews for a touchdown in the second quarter.
That pass was the Hoosiers only first-half touchdown. Without a running game, IU was forced to settle for three Charles Campbell field goals in the first 30 minutes. At halftime they led 16-10, an encouraging development considering IU was positioned to get the ball to start the second half.
The encouragement did not last long. Bazelak threw an interception on the second snap of the third quarter. That led to an Illinois touchdown and a 17-16 lead for the visitors. Illinois held the advantage into the fourth quarter even though the IU defense forced its second turnover.
The problem?
The Hoosiers had no running game. They ran for 10 yards in the third quarter, which bumped their total for the first three quarters to 22. The running game was not any more effective in the fourth quarter, but Bazelak took care of the details.
The Hoosiers return to Memorial Stadium next Saturday for an 8 p.m. game against Idaho and then welcome Western Kentucky at noon Sept. 17.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.