LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They came to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday night to celebrate the 2013 Louisville men’s basketball team that won 35 games and the national championship.
They left celebrating the 2023 Louisville team that has now won four games, toppling Clemson, 83-73.
“People need to keep supporting these guys,” said Peyton Siva, the leader of the 2013 team. “They’re working hard. They’re getting better. You saw what they were doing tonight.”
What Louisville did was deliver its most dynamic and determined effort of the season, while winning for the fourth time in 27 games and the second time in 16 Atlantic Coast Conference games.
They guarded. They attacked. They responded. They persevered.
They earned a rousing game-ending ovation that was even more spirited that the roars that surrounded the 2013 team when they were honored at halftime on a night when a banner recognizing the team No. 1 ranking was raised in the north end of the arena.
They were the better team — against a Clemson team that started the night in fourth place in Atlantic Coast Conference. Some bracketologists had the Tigers in the field for the NCAA Tournament.
As usual, El Ellis drove the action for Kenny Payne’s team, scoring 25 points while making three shots from distance. Ellis added a splash of seasoning to the victory, soaring for a 360-dunk in the final two seconds.
But nobody on this Louisville team celebrated the 2013 championship with more gusto than J.J. Traynor. Louisville basketball percolates in his DNA.
😳 Put 'em on a poster @JJTraynor20!!!💻: https://t.co/oYhx3OJyCs#GoCards pic.twitter.com/UdSUigccAj— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 19, 2023
His father, Jason Osborne, played for the Cardinals. And Traynor said that he remembered his mother, Toya Goodwin, running out of the house into the street outside the family home in Bardstown after U of L defeated Michigan in the title game.
Traynor delivered his best performance as a Cardinal, scoring career high 16 with nine rebounds. He made shots. He drove the ball and dunked it. He competed for rebounds.
It’s on to Duke for the Cardinals. They will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday night before playing at Georgia Tech next Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.