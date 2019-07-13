LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Can New Albany native and former Trinity High School star Rondale Moore win the 2019 Heisman Trophy?
Can he at least get to New York City for the Heisman ceremony?
Stay tuned.
Purdue will have to deliver a strong year in the Big Ten West, and Moore will have to put up numbers as dazzling as the ones that he delivered last season. A monster game like the one he had against Ohio State last season would help.
As a freshman, Moore led the nation with 114 catches. He generated a dozen touchdowns and 1,258 yards. Moore ran for two more scores while gaining 213 yards. He exhaled long enough to return 12 punts and 23 kickoffs for another 744 yards.
At 80-1, Moore is only the 21st pick on the early Heisman odds board at VegasInsider.com, Sports Illustrated has a more prominent seat in the Rondale Moore Fan Club.
SI shared its rankings of the Top 100 players in college football for the 2019 season — and ranked Moore No. 8. (Link to the Top 10 SI players.)
The frontrunners at Sports Illustrated are the same frontrunners that you see in every pre-season magazine — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It will be an upset if a somebody outside that duo wins the Heisman.
Moore is rated second among receivers (behind Jerry Jeudy of Alabama) as well as the No. 2 player in the Big Ten (behind Jonathan Taylor).
Moore was the only local player recognized in its Top 100 by Sports Illustrated.
Purdue opens its 2019 season at Nevada Aug. 30 before returning to West Lafayette to play Vanderbilt Sept. 7. Jeff Brohm’s third Purdue team follows the Vandy game with back-to-back home games against TCU and Minnesota.
Purdue’s first major Top 25 test will come Oct. 5 at Penn State.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.