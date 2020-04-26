LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There are a string of takes on the 2020 NFL Draft:
It was a ratings hit. From the comments I saw on social media, viewers enjoyed the socially distant, everybody-stay-at-home format.
And, most of all, nobody understood what the Green Bay Packers were doing or thinking.
A reader, Kevin Smith, asked a fun question: How did the success of Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana players in the 2020 draft compare to past seasons?
I would give it a C. Maybe a C-minus.
Only four local players were selected. Mekhi Becton, the Louisville offensive tackle, went in the first round to the New York Jets.
Two Kentucky players were chosen: Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round to Las Vegas and offensive tackle Logan Stenberg in round four to Detroit.
Indiana’s only draftee was offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round selection by Green Bay.
That combined total of four ranks eighth in the past 11 seasons for three schools. Hard to believe that, only five years ago, 13 local players were selected — 10 from the University of Louisville, where Charlie Strong did a splendid job of finding and developing players.
Here are the team totals, starting with the 2010 NFL Draft through the 2020 draft:
- Louisville 26 players, eight first-rounders.
- Kentucky 18 players, two first-rounders.
- Indiana 16 players, no first-round picks.
Here is the yearly rundown from the last decade:
1. 2015 —13
- Louisville (10) — DeVante Parker, first round; Miami; Jamon Brown, third round, St. Louis; John Miller; third round, Buffalo; Lorenzo Mauldin, third round, New York Jets; James Sample, fourth round, Jacksonville; Deiontrez Mount, sixth round; Tennessee; Charles Gaines, sixth round, Cleveland; B.J. Dubose, sixth round, Minnesota; Gerod Holliman, seventh round, Pittsburgh; Gerald Christian, seventh round, Arizona.
- Kentucky (2) — Bud Dupree, first round, Pittsburgh; Za’Darius Smith, fourth round, Baltimore.
- Indiana (1) — Tevin Coleman, third round, Atlanta.
2. 2014 — 7
- Louisville (4) — Calvin Pryor, first round, New York Jets; Marcus Smith, first round, Philadelphia; Teddy Bridgewater, first round, Minnesota; Preston Brown, third round, Buffalo.
- Kentucky (1) — Avery Williamson, fifth round, Tennessee.
- Indiana (2) — Cody Latimer, second round, Denver; Ted Bolser, seventh round, Washington.
3. (tie) 2018 — 6
- Louisville (4) — Jaire Alexander, first round, Green Bay; Lamar Jackson, first round, Baltimore; Geron Christian, third round, Washington; Trevon Young, sixth round, Los Angeles Rams.
- Kentucky (0)
- Indiana (2) — Ian Thomas, fourth round, Carolina; Chris Covington, sixth round, Dallas.
2011 — 6
- Louisville (3) — Johnny Patrick, third round, New Orleans; Bilal Powell, fourth round, New York Jets; Byron Stingily, sixth round, Tennessee.
- Kentucky (1) — Randall Cobb, second round, Green Bay.
- Indiana (2) — James Brewer, fourth round, New York Giants; Tandon Doss, fourth round, Baltimore.
2010 — 6
- Louisville (0)
- Kentucky (3) — Corey Peters, third round, Atlanta; Trevard Lindley, fourth round, Philadelphia; John Conner, fifth round, New York Jets.
- Indiana (3) — Roger Saffold, second round, St. Louis Rams; Jammie Kirlew, seventh round, Denver; Ray Fisher, seventh round, Indianapolis.
2019 — 6
- Louisville (0)
- Kentucky (5) — Josh Allen, first round, Jacksonville; Lonnie Johnson Jr., second round; Houston; Mike Edwards, third round, Tampa Bay; Benny Snell, fourth round, Pittsburgh; George Asafo-Adjei, seventh round, New York Giants.
- Indiana (1) — Wes Martin, fourth round, Washington.
7. 2016 — 5
- Louisville (1) — Sheldon Rankins, first round, New Orleans.
- Kentucky (1) — Josh Forrest, sixth round, Los Angeles Rams.
- Indiana (3) — Jason Spriggs, second round, Green Bay; Jordan Howard, fifth round, Chicago; Nate Sudfeld, sixth round, Washington.
8. (tie) 2017 — 3
- Louisville (2) — Colin Holba, sixth round, Pittsburgh; Josh Harvey-Clemons, seventh round, Washington.
- Kentucky (0)
- Indiana (1) — Dan Feeney, third round, Los Angeles Chargers.
2012 — 3
- Louisville (1) — Greg Scruggs, seventh round, Seattle.
- Kentucky (2) — Winston Guy, sixth round, Seattle; Danny Trevathan, sixth round, Denver.
- Indiana (0)
10. 2013 —1
- Louisville (0)
- Kentucky (1) — Larry Warford, third round Detroit.
- Indiana (0)
