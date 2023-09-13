LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The herd has been trimmed to 50 unbeaten FBS teams in college football after two full weekends of play, and Louisville, Kentucky and Western Kentucky all made the cut.
The Cardinals are one of seven unbeatens in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Wildcats are one of eight in the Southeastern Conference, and the Hilltoppers join Liberty as the only two unbeatens in Conference USA.
Indiana?
The Hoosiers are still scrambling for respect.
That makes today the perfect day for the Week 3 Reset.
Louisville
- Last Week: Defeated Murray State, 56-0, at L&N Cardinal Stadium.
- This Week: Favored by 10 points vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at noon Saturday.
- Against the Spread: 1-1.
- Top three graded performers by Pro Football Focus (minimum 50 snaps)
- Offense
- Halfback Jawhar Jordan 86.6
- Halfback Issac Guerendo 80.5
- Receiver Kevin Coleman 79.0
- Defense
- Edge Ashton Gillotte 76.0
- Edge Stephen Herron 74.9
- DB Jarvis Brownlee 74.2
- Offense
- Total Offense Rating NCAA/ACC
- No. 4 nationally, No. 1 in the ACC at 582.0 yards per game
- Total Defense Rating NCAA/ACC
- No. 61 nationally, No. 6 in the ACC at 321 yards per game
- Yards Per Game Comparison
- +261 yards per game.
- Top individual NCAA stat
- Halfback Jawhar Jordan ranks No. 1 in the nation in average yards per carry at 16.5
- Week 3 Ratings
- PFF: No. 32 with a projected win total of 8.2
- ESPN Power Index: No. 27 with projected win total of 8.3.
- Jeff Sagarin Predictor: No. 47
Kentucky
- Last Week: Defeated Eastern Kentucky, 28-17, at Kroger Field.
- This Week: Favored by 25.5 points against visiting Akron at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Against the Spread: 1-1.
- Top three graded performers by Pro Football Focus (minimum 50 snaps)
- Offense
- Courtland Ford, tackle, 81.5
- Tayvion Robinson, receiver, 80.6
- Ray Davis, running back, 72.2
- Defense
- Deone Walker, tackle, 82.2
- Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, 79.7.
- Jalen Geiger, safety, 76.8.
- Offense
- Total Offense Rating NCAA/SEC
- No. 76 nationally, No, 11 in the SEC with 385.5 yards per game.
- Total Defense Rating NCAA
- No. 45 nationally, No. 8 in the SEC with 303.0 yard per game
- Yards Per Game Comparison
- +82.5 yards per game.
- Top individual NCAA stat
- Devin Leary ranks No. 30 nationally in passing yards per game at 270
- Week 3 Ratings
- PFF: No. 21, projected win total 7.4.
- ESPN Power Index : No. 41, projected win total of 6.5.
- Jeff Sagarin Predictor: No. 45
Indiana
- Last Week: Defeated Indiana State, 41-7, at Memorial Stadium.
- This Week: 10-point underdog vs. Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at noon Saturday.
- Top three graded performers by Pro Football Focus (minimum 50 snaps)
- Offense
- Quarterback Tayven Jackson 85.5
- Quarterback Brendan Sorsby 76.4
- Tackle Kahlil Benson, 74.8.
- Defense
- Philip Dunham, safety, 82.6
- Aaron Casey, linebacker, 79.6
- Nicolas Toomer, cornerback, 72.4
- Offense
- Total Offense Rating NCAA/Big Ten
- No. 91 nationally, No. 10 in the Big Ten at 355.5 yards per game
- Total Defense Rating NCAA
- No. 15 nationally, No. 6 in the Big Ten at 236.5 yard per game
- Yards Per Game comparison
- +119 yards per game.
- Top individual NCAA stat
- James Evans ranks No. 1 in average yards per punt at 53.4.
- Week 3 Ratings
- PFF: No. 94 nationally, projected win total of 4.5 wins.
- ESPN Power Index: No. 66 nationally at 4.6 wins.
- Jeff Sagarin Predictor: No. 82 nationally.
Western Kentucky
- Last Week: Defeated Houston Christian, 52-22, in Bowling Green.
- This Week: 29-point underdog at Ohio State at 4 p.m. Saturday
- Against the Spread: 1-1.
- Top three graded performers by Pro Football Focus (minimum 50 snaps)
- Offense
- Quarterback Austin Reed, 72.0
- Center Vincent Murphy, 70.2
- Guard Quantavious Leslie, 68.3
- Defense
- Linebacker Desmyn Baker, 89.0
- Edge JaQues Evans, 78.4
- Cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. 75.6
- Offense
- Total Offense Rating NCAA
- No. 41 nationally, No. 3 in CUSA at 449 yards per game
- Total Defense Rating NCAA/Conference USA
- No. 121 nationally, No. 8 in CUSA at 454 yards per game
- Yards Per Game comparison
- Minus 5 yards per game.
- Top individual NCAA stat
- Quarterback Austin Reed ranks 14th in the nation, first in CUSA at 294.5 yards per game.
- Week 3 Ratings
- PFF: No. 74 (no projected win totals for
- ESPN Power Index: No. 73, projected win total of 9.
- Jeff Sagarin Predictor: No. 76.
