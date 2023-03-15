LOUISVILLE, Ky. – One change on the way now that Jeff Brohm has taken over as University of Louisville football coach is the move of spring football back into a more visible position.
That will especially be the case this spring, with Brohm's announcement Wednesday that six spring practices will be open to the public.
U of L will open spring practice on March 21 at 4 p.m., with the first practice open to the public at L&N Stadium.
Other scheduled open practices include Saturday, March 25 (9:45 a.m.), Saturday, April 1 (9:45 a.m.), Friday, April 7 ( 4 p.m.) and Friday, April 14 (4 p.m.), before the spring game, scheduled for April 21 at 7 p.m.
Practices are scheduled for L&N Stadium but could be moved to the Trager Indoor Practice Facility if weather dictates. Times also are subject to change.
Fans will not be permitted to shoot photos or videos from the stands.
They are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots F&G.
