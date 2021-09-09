LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs will unveil its long-planned statue of longtime president Matt Winn and longtime vice president of racing communications John Asher on Thursday, Sept. 16, in a public ceremony at 11 a.m.
The work was sculpted by local artist Raymond Graf. Asher is depicted sitting on a horse shoe bench and talking with Winn, who took over the track and its most famous race when it was struggling and built the Kentucky Derby into one of the world's most famous sporting events.
The piece will be located in a plaza area on the north side of the saddling paddock, which will allow guests to take pictures with it with the iconic Twin Spires in the background.
The general public is invited to attend, free of charge.
- Opening day of the 12-date September Meet is Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Racing will take place Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 3.
- Opening day is the first of three Twilight Thursdays, the popular promotion that showcases $1 Blue Moon drafts, $1 select domestic beers, food trucks and live music on the Plaza Stage. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the first of eight races is 5 p.m. General admission is $5 and reserved seating options start at $12.
- Saturday, Sept. 18 is Downs After Dark presented by Budweiser. Louisville Live, the University of Louisville’s annual preseason basketball event, will be featured between races throughout the night. Five of the 11 nighttime races are stakes events, including the $300,000 Iroquois for 2-year-olds that launches the 2022 Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.