LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A steady rain that fell throughout most of Wednesday night’s Top 4 USL Championship matchup between Louisville City FC and visiting Charleston Battery didn’t throw cold water on the home team’s momentum, but it didn’t make for ideal footing.
After dominating the run of play and taking a 1-0 lead on Cameron Lancaster’s third goal in as many games 68 minutes into the match, the Boys in Purple conceded an equalizer to Emelio Ycaza in the 80th minute – just the Battery’s second shot of the game – and had to settle for a 1-1 tie.
A crowd of 7,285 – far fewer than the USL-leading average attendance the club has been drawing but understandable given the weather and the first day of school in Jefferson County – watched the teams slog to a scoreless tie at the half.
LouCity created plenty of chances, but couldn’t get enough forward to take advantage in the first half. In the second, they generated four shots in the box but didn’t get one on target until Dylan Mares flicked a headed ball to Lancaster, who rifled a shot past Battery goalkeeper Trey Muse to score on LouCity’s first – and only – shot on target in the game.
After that, Charleston fired away with a couple of quality looks before Fidel Barajas sent a cross into the box that Ycaza converted.
“I think we played 99% of a pretty good game — stuck to the game plan well, tried to get in behind them and switch the point of attack a lot,” defender Kyle Adams said. “I think the chances were there, but it’s just about there being a little more quality in that final product and just being clinical when defending our box down there. . . . I think we all would have liked a clean sheet and a win. Maybe at the end of the season we’ll look back and see it as a point gained, but tonight we feel it’s probably two points lost.”
Louisville manager Danny Cruz wasn’t thrilled with the result, but felt positive about his team’s effort. After a rare 3-match losing streak, the club has responded with two ties and a pair of victories.
These two teams tied in an earlier meeting this season. LouCity (10-7-6) remains in fourth in the USL championship with 36 points. Charleston (11-6-7, 40) sits in second.
“I think tonight we certainly deserved (points) more than when we tied at their place,” said coach Danny Cruz. “These are two good teams. It was a good match — chances on both sides of the ball. . . . Once we got the goal, I felt we dropped off a little bit. We conceded a little too much possession. I haven’t seen the goal back. It was tough for me to see from the sideline, but I walk off the field not feeling frustrated about the performance. I thought the performance was good. I thought we created chances — good service.”
LouCity carried the same starting lineup for a third straight game, but a fourth is unlikely. Brian Ownby subbed off in the 54th minute with an injury and will need evaluation,. Amadou Dia left the game at the same time as a precaution.
LouCity is back to work quickly, facing Rio Grande Valley FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
