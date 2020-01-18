DURHAM, N.C. (WDRB) – This is what you thought Louisville would look like. Tough, hard-nosed, playing like the most experienced team in the NCAA Power 5 conferences. A freshman, David Johnson, led the way scoring.
And when the offense couldn’t produce at the end of the game, the Cardinals strung together several outstanding defensive possessions, capped by scrappy rebounding.
This is now a team you can take seriously. It’s a team everybody should take seriously.
With 16 seconds left and Malik Williams at the line with the Cards leading by three, he swished both. Free throws? Not a problem on Saturday night, the Cards went 14-17.
Offense? That’s where Johnson delivered: 19 points, seven assists and player of the game status, before he left with just over three minutes remaining with an injured left shoulder.
That injury was the only dark cloud over a fantastic effort by Louisville. Dwayne Sutton had 13 points, Steven Enoch 10 and Fresh Kimble added 8 — all of them huge in the second half.
This story will be updated.
