LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was time for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team to win a big game after a couple of tough losses to ranked opponents in January, but No. 11-ranked North Carolina came into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon as the ACC’s hottest team, with an 8-game winning streak, including 3 wins over nationally ranked opponents.
It was not always a pretty game, but the Cardinals used an outstanding defensive effort, along with 17 points each from Chrislyn Carr and Hailey Van Lith, to put away the Tar Heels 62-55 and keep themselves in contention for an ACC Tournament bye in front of a crowd of 10,069.
And the game turned, according to players, on a second-half technical foul that Louisville coach Jeff Walz got after he thought a UNC player kicked her foot out on a 3-point shot to draw a foul call. Walz called a timeout just to lay into the referees. He drew a technical, but made his point.
It could’ve been a devastating moment for Louisville, after North Carolina hit four free throws and pushed a 3-point lead to 9. Instead, it lit a fire under the team.
“For me it was when Coach Walz got that T, and I was like, ‘OK. If coach is going to put this much into it, coach Walz got that tech, and I was like, ‘OK, if this is how we’re doing it, if coach is going to put this much into it, then it’s the least we can do as players. I think we really invested in each other and playing for each other at that point.”
“Yeah,” Carr agreed. “We all got fired up.”
Trailing by 8 shortly after, Louisville went on a 13-1 run built on a trio of 3-pointers by Carr and a couple of layups by Morgan Jones. The Cards emerged with a 41-37 lead, and never trailed again.
"I was not trying to get a technical to try and get my team to play hard. I thought we were playing hard," Walz said. "But you can only watch so much of it before you have to make a statement."
The difference in this game and others in which the Cards have had some scoring droughts and fell just short, was defense. Especially late in the first half during a 5-minute span in which they scored only 2 points, but gave up only 4. North Carolina came in with 5 players averaging in double figures, led by junior Deja Kelly at 16 per game. But Kelly finished with a team-best 13 points on just 3 of 16 shooting.
Louisville held the Tar Heels to 33.3 percent shooting for the game, and just 1-for-12 from 3-point range. Even with a small lineup, the Cards outrebounded the taller team led by 12 rebounds from Nyla Harris and 8 each from Robinson and Jones. The Cards went just 16 of 24 from the free-throw line, but made 9 of 12 in the fourth quarter.
The Cards were outscored 24-14 in the paint and 24-17 off turnovers. But Louisville held an 18-8 edge in second-chance points and outscored UNC 24-3 from beyond the arc.
“We wanted this game,” said Robinson, who finished with 5 points, 4 assists, 7 fouls drawn and a bruise under her eye. “We talked about it for days. In practice, it was never just about a game. It was about beating them. We just wanted to show what we could do if we played a full 40 minutes. It was physical. . . . But I like physical games. I’m a physical player. I’m fine with it.”
