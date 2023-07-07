FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- They each went 10-0 in the recent Disney Dual meet in Orlando. Now a pair of wrestlers from Floyd Central High School will represent their state as they gear up to take on the best from throughout the country.
Bray Emerine and Isaac Campbell are preparing for the U.S. Marine Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
"Fargo is the premier event in high school wrestling," said Floyd Central head coach Brandon Sisson. "It's where all the best wrestlers go."
"I'm real excited to go," said Campbell. "I've known about it forever. It's like probably the biggest tournament in the world when it comes to not college wrestling but high school wrestling."
"It's been one of my goals since I was younger," said Emerine. "I've always watched this tournament around this time and just watched guys win national championships and I've always wanted to be on that stage and compete."
Emerine, a senior-to-be at Floyd Central will wrestle at 182 pounds. Campbell will be a sophomore at Floyd Central. He'll wrestle at 113. Both are part of Team Indiana at the Nationals.
"I'm just going to take in the moment more than anything because it's my first and also my last time going," said Emerine.
"Every college is going to be there so yes, it's a huge step in my wrestling," added Campbell.
"It's a great experience not only to wrestle the best in the country but also an opportunity to train with some of the best wrestlers in Indiana," said Sisson. "Everybody I've had that has placed or won a state title here has wrestled at Fargo."
Emerine and Campbell leave Friday July 14th for Fargo. They begin wrestling on July 16th.
