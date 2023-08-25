LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe weather caused many area high schools to cancel or postpone football games on Friday night.
Storms rolled into the Louisville area about 7 p.m., prompting many delayed games. Eventually, many games were rescheduled for Saturday.
Below is a list of games that have been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 26. Fern Creek at Fairdale game will be played Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Shawnee at Jeffersontown, is being played on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The Western at Seneca game has been canceled. For more information about game times, click here.
Kentucky Saturday games
- Ballard at Male - 6 p.m.
- Frederick Douglass at Trinity - 2 p.m.
- St. X at Central - 7 p.m.
- Shelby County at Oldham - 7:30 p.m.
- North Oldham at DeSales - noon
- DuPont Manual at Central Hardin - 4 p.m.
- Spencer Co. at Collins - 7:30 p.m.
- Bullitt East at PRP - 7:30 p.m.
- Eastern at Butler - 7 p.m.
- Carroll Co. at KY Country Day - 4 p.m.
- North Bullitt at Scott Co. - 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Saturday games
- CAL at New Albany - noon
- North Harrison at Scottsburg - 6 p.m.
- West Washington at Clarksville - 7 p.m.
- Terre Haute vs. Floyd Central - 7 p.m. at Bedford North Lawrence
