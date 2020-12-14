LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville men's basketball team returned from its COVID-imposed break last Friday, and now it knows when it will return to competition.
The No. 23-ranked Cardinals (4-0) will visit No. 12 Wisconsin (4-1) at noon Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 9 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Louisville announced on Sunday that its ACC opener this Wednesday against N.C. State has been postponed. Saturday's game will be the first road test of the season for the Cardinals, who last played in a 75-54 win over WKU on Dec. 1.
The 18 days without a game will be the program's longest stretch without a regular-season game in 65 years.
Louisville had its first team practice in nine days on Saturday after pausing all team activities on Dec. 3. The team has been following the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
Wisconsin is scheduled to face Loyola on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and last played in a 73-62 win over Rhode Island on Dec. 9.
