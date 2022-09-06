LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky gave fans a sneak peek Tuesday at the men's basketball team's new uniforms.
Starting this fall, the Wildcats will wear new, simpler uniforms, a portion of which were unveiled on social media Tuesday:
There's been a growing sentiment from fans for years to lessen the use of checkerboard in UK's uniforms, and it appears the university and Nike listened in this recent change.
This is the fifth permanent uniform of the John Calipari era at UK, which dates back to the fall of 2009.
So what do you think, #BBN??? pic.twitter.com/POPXfDh5J0— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 6, 2022
The school hasn't unveiled the road uniform yet, though past iterations have simply been a blue version of the home uniform.
