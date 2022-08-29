BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana head coach Tom Allen is looking to make a big return to Big Ten football on Friday.
"Big Ten football, it's what you expect," Allen said. "Really good football teams every single week, and a tremendous challenge, great opportunity. Excited for our players to open our season."
The Indiana Hoosiers will host Big Ten west foe Illinois in a Friday night matchup that will be the second game of the year for the Illini following their win against Wyoming last weekend.
"What kind of sticks out to me, is the way they play defense," Allen said. "The way they run the football offensively and I have a lot of respect and the job (Bret Bielema) has done there and the team he has."
Indiana coaches Allen, Walt Bell, and Chad Wilt took to the podium on Monday to discuss their expectations for Friday.
"A lot of unknowns," Allen said. "That can be exciting. It also can be challenging...it's been great for to be able to have those kind of reps and be able to have that kind of flow and so I'm anxious to see those guys go out there compete on Friday night."
Allen is taking a step back defensively and is now allowing new defensive coordinator Chad Wilt to call the plays.
"I'm really managing a lot of the things for Coach Allen so he can still be the head coach," Wilt said. "Handling personnel, handling sideline adjustments, you know, when our defensive sitting on the bench, really working how we have our sideline operation."
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson taking time to chat with the media ahead of the first football game of the year. "We just cannot wait until this Friday night."
Monday's presser ended with Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson sharing his thoughts on the upcoming season and the year ahead for Indiana Athletics.
"I couldn't be more happy with just the process," he said. "I'm a big process person. You don't just show up at the game and expect different results. You've got to put in put in the work and I know Tom feels the same way in that's really what's what's been going on."
The matchup with Illinois kicks off at 8 p.m. on FS1.
