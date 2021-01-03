LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students who play winter sports will have to wait until at least February for competitions to begin.
While other school districts following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will be allowed to resume winter sports competitions on Monday, the JCPS Board of Education will consider three options for approaching the season during a meeting Tuesday.
According to the meeting agenda, the options are:
- Reassess community data on COVID 19 during Jan. 19 board meeting and make a decision.
- Allow regular practices to begin Jan. 11 and games to begin Feb. 1.
- Allow limited practices from Jan. 6-16 and regular practices from Jan. 19-30. Games would begin Feb. 1.
The KHSAA voted to allow schools to begin winter sports practices on Dec. 14, but JCPS chose to not follow the association's decision, citing COVID-19 concerns.
"I just don't want us to jump the gun and do something that's irresponsible," JCPS director of athletics Jerry Wyman said when the district announced its decision to delay the start of practices. "I can't support the motion that we start official practice on the 14th with the status of what the state is in right now. All due respect to legislative leadership, I think it's a bad decision."
Starting competitions Feb. 1 would give JCPS basketball and wrestling teams a six-week regular season before KHSAA postseason play begins March 15. Bowling teams would have a five-week regular season, while swim and dive teams would have a nine-week slate. For more information, visit the KHSAA's official website.
The JCPS Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed on the board's YouTube page.
