LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky football is off to its best start since 1950.
The Wildcats defeated LSU 42-21 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Kentucky rushed for 330 yards and extended its lead to 28 points early in the fourth quarter in its first win over LSU since 2007.
Wildcat quarterback Will Levis completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and two scores. Christopher Rodriguez Jr. finished with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.
After linebacker DeAndre Square forced a fumble on the game's opening possession, Kentucky capitalized on the turnover. Levis tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
LSU responded with a drive to the Kentucky 31-yard-line, but a stop on fourth-and-1 returned the ball to Kentucky.
Levis threw his second touchdown, an 11-yard reception by Wan'Dale Robinson on the opening play of the second quarter to extend Kentucky's lead to 14-0.
After leading by two touchdowns at halftime, Kentucky scored on its opening drive of the second half. Levis scored from a yard out to cap the 75-yard drive.
A 30-yard carry from Tyrion Davis-Price helped lead an LSU touchdown drive midway through the third quarter.
Kentucky answer on its next possession, scoring on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to return its lead to three touchdowns.
Trailing 35-7 in the fourth quarter, LSU scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to pull within 14 points with 5:29 left.
Kentucky recovered an LSU onside kick and later scored on an 18-yard run by Rodriguez to extended the lead to 42-21.
Kentucky travels to Athens to play second-ranked Georgia on Oct. 16.
