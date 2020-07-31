LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University football team resumed voluntary workouts Friday, after a two-week stoppage. That came after six participants tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hoosiers are now allowed 20 hours per week of countable athletically-related activities. That includes up to eight hours per week of strength training, up to six hours per week of meetings/film review and up to six hours per week of walk-throughs.
The school announced that since COVID-19 testing began on June 8, the Department of Athletics has administered 480 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff. There have been 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported.
Groups of student-athletes first started returning to campus June 15. The workouts remain voluntary.
The Big Ten conference announced a few weeks ago that they will play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season. The new schedule has yet to be released, and the conference is also continuing to monitor the other fall sports. That includes cross-country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
