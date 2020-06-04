LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville head baseball coach Dan McDonnell expects to lose at least two pitchers in next week’s Major League Baseball draft. Juniors Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller are both projected to go in the first round of the pandemic-shortened draft. Detmers is projected as a top-10 pick.
"He could go in those top 10 picks, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s in the top five," said McDonnell, who is also well aware of how projections and reality can sometimes differ. "I guess I wouldn’t be shocked if he was outside the top 10, but we feel like from all projections and what you hear, he’s got a chance to be a single-digit pick."
Miller started four game this season before the shutdown, winning two of them. In the win over Valparaiso, he struck out a career-best 12 batters.
"(He) has climbed the boards even in a short season (and) just a few starts under his belt," McDonnell said. "That’s probably the most disappointing thing is that our program takes so much pride in player development ... we felt like a full spring would only help ... ."
The contraction of the draft from 40 rounds to just five means some players who may have opted for the pros will instead return to Louisville. Some would also have the opportunity to sign undrafted free agent deals. All of this makes for an interesting logistical challenge for McDonnell and other schools as they deal with roster limits.
"If 150 guys are getting drafted, the average is over 800 players signing. So, 650 less players will sign," McDonnell said. That means about 650 more players will be in college baseball next season, not including the players from programs that have shuttered who are looking for new schools. McDonnell says that could total out to more than 1,000 players looking for a place to play.
"In the NCAA eyes, you would hope, that we would have a few more slots for guys on scholarship. I’m not even talking more scholarship money. Just take the number from 27 to 32. Just give us more slots to have a guy on aid."
McDonnell says he hopes the NCAA will eliminate the 35-man roster this season to open up the roster for the glut of players who are returning to school.
Fans of the Cardinals who were unable to watch them this season may still get a chance to see them play in person this summer. McDonnell says a new summer league will play in Jeffersonville, Indiana and Louisville. He expects the team to field players from local and regional universities.
