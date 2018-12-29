BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WKU Hilltoppers were able to put aside a list of distractions, including the December 23rd DUI arrest of sophomore forward Marek Nelson, to upset 15th-ranked Wisconsin 83-76 Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"We've had some bumps with some personnel, we haven't had great rhythm and chemistry, so now I think you've seen the last couple of games, we're starting to get a little bit of rhythm," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said.
Earlier this year, sophomore Josh Anderson was arrested for disorderly conduct, sophomore Taveion Hollingsworth was cited for marijuana possession as was graduate transfer DeSean Murray, who left Bowling Green earlier this month to pursue a pro career.
While Nelson is suspended indefinitely, Anderson and Hollingsworth returned to the team after serving suspensions and helped WKU to back-to-back upsets. The Hilltoppers upset Saint Mary's before Christmas and followed it up with Saturday's win over the Badgers.
"It's exciting to play like that," said Hollingsworth, who led the Toppers with 22 points. "Our team's finally coming together."
WKU now heads into Conference USA with three consecutive road games, starting with Charlotte on Thursday.
