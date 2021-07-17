LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC’s 2-0 win over Atlanta United 2 Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium helped the Boys in Purple cushion their lead in the Eastern Conference Central Division standings.
LouCity now has a four-point lead over Birmingham Legion in the division.
Louisville’s Napo Matsoso finished off a buildup that led to the team’s first score in the 54th minute. Jimmy McLaughlin added another goal in the 63rd minute — his first goal of the season.
"I felt the guys that came in did an excellent job," said head coach Danny Cruz. "It’s a luxury as a coach when you feel confident, as I've said over and over again, to play anybody in that locker room. I felt the mentality of the group, especially coming out of the second half, was fantastic.
LouCity now travels to Colorado Springs Friday to take on the Colorado Switchbacks.
"Louisville is one of the best teams in the USL, it should be an amazing game. I think everyone is looking forward to that game. We need to go in and we have to prepare properly, be calm, and have a positive mindset. The past couple games we've let go, so it's about having a positive mindset and pushing through to get that win,” said Colorado midfielder Zach Zandi.
The game begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The match will be aired live on WBKI and streamed live on the WDRB Now app.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.