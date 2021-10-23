LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Needing two wins in its final two matches of the regular season to clinch the top seed in the playoffs, Louisville City FC defeated Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night.
Cameron Lancaster scored three times as LouCity ended its two-match losing streak with a 3-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity (17-7-7) controlled 54% of possession and held the visitors scoreless in the second half.
"It's important that we take three points here," Danny Cruz, LouCity head coach, said. "I'm proud of the group to obviously score multiple times tonight. I'm really proud of Cam."
In the club's final home match of the regular season, LouCity scored first when Lancaster headed in a pass from Jonathan Gomez in the 21st minute.
“You have to go into every game thinking that you’re going to get multiple goals,” Lancaster said. “You have to. After the first one you’re not happy and hungry for more. That’s basically my mentality going in."
Memphis (12-10-8) found an equalizer late in the first half.
Kadeem sent a cross inside the box to Michael Salazar, who headed the pass into the back of the net.
After Memphis tied the match in the 41st minute, LouCity had an answer before halftime.
Lancaster drilled a kick from outside the box on a pass from Corben Bone to return the advantage to LouCity in additional time in the first half.
Early in the second half, Gomez drew a foul in the penalty area, leading to a penalty. Lancaster converted the ensuing penalty shot, sending a kick into the lower right corner of the net to extend LouCity's lead to 3-1 in the 65th minute.
LouCity finished the match with five shots on goal while Memphis managed three attempts on target.
LouCity ends its regular season on Oct. 30 at Birmingham Legion FC. A win against Birmingham would secure the top seed for LouCity.
