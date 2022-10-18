LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It happens every November. For the eighth consecutive season, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team will start the season ranked in the Top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll.
Confirmation came Tuesday afternoon when the Cards were ranked 7th in the preseason poll for the 2022-23 season.
In the previous seven seasons, U of L started sixth (2022); fifth (2021); ninth (2020); fifth (2019); ninth (2018); fifth (2017) and eighth (2016).
The poll is topped by defending national champion South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated coach Jeff Walz and the Cardinals in the semifinals of the 2022 Final Four in Minneapolis last April.
Louisville will be lead by guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Olivia Cochran as well as Florida State transfer Morgan Jones.
Indiana earned the No. 11 ranking, despite losing three starters from a team that lost to UConn in the Sweet Sixteen. The Hoosiers return their top two scorers — guard Grace Berger of Sacred Heart High School in Louisville and center Mackenzie Holmes. The Hoosiers added former McDonald’s all-American Sydney Parrish, a transfer from Oregon.
Louisville will open its season at home against Cincinnati Nov. 5. Indiana will host Vermont Nov. 8.
Here is the complete preseason poll:
- South Carolina
- Stanford
- Texas
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- UConn
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina State
- Indiana
- North Carolina
- Virginia Tech
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Maryland
- Baylor
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Creighton
- Nebraska
- South Dakota State
- Princeton
- Michigan
Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.