LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has dismissed Christine Herring, a former Cardinal track standout who rose to the No. 3 position in the Athletic Department as senior woman administrator.
The university offered no details, citing a policy of not commenting on personnel matters. Herring could not immediately be reached.
Herring was briefly considered a candidate to be acting athletic director after Tom Jurich’s dismissal, but told university officials she did not want the position at that time. She had been an associate athletics director for seven years and held a variety of duties. Over the summer, she was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference advisory committee seeking a replacement for retiring commissioner John Swofford.
