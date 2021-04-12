LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are welcoming fans to Slugger Field to celebrate the return of baseball.
The Triple-A affiliate for the Cincinnati Reds is hosting an "Open House" Saturday, April 17, from 2-5 p.m.
During the free event, batting practice and a full workout will be held for players on the Reds' alternate site team from 3-5 p.m. Fans will also have access to a merchandise sale at the team store, along with complimentary soft drinks and popcorn.
Slugger Field is hosting 11 scrimmages during April as the Reds' alternate training site.
ALL FANS INVITED! The ballpark will be open this Saturday for our annual Open House from 2-5 PM. Come watch the @Reds work out, enjoy complimentary food, shop our MEGA Merch Sale & more!Details ➡️ https://t.co/B3IyOp8wSO— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) April 12, 2021
In partnership with Humana and the Louisville Sports Commission, the Bats are hosting a "Playing it Forward" item drive. Attendees are encouraged to donate new or gently used sports equipment during the open house. Fans who donate items will receive a 20% off coupon for a future purchase at both Dick's Sporting Goods and the Bats' team store.
While the alternate site team goes through baseball activities at Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, the Reds' game against the Cleveland Indians will be aired live on the outfield video board.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask inside the ballpark.
After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minor league season begins May 4 as the Bats host the Columbus Clippers at Slugger Field.
