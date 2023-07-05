LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team is a fan of Top Gun.
The team posted a video on Twitter saying "Welcome to Flight School. Let's see what you've got."
Welcome to flight school.Let's see what you've got. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/GbjxrPFoT8— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) July 3, 2023
Each shot is identical to the Top Gun: Maverick movie scene. It also had the same song played by OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried."
Head coach Jeff Brohm is seen shirtless, along with other Cardinal football players. Brohm plays Tom Cruise's character in the clip.
