LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accomplished a lifelong dream on Wednesday night.
38-year-old Matt Ogle won his first career Pro Bowling Association Tour singles title at the PBA Shark Championship, defeating Sam Cooley, of Australia, 204-191 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
This is Ogle's second PBA title, winning the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship in 2019 with Sean Rash.
"This was a dream," Ogle told PBA.com. "This is what I wanted. This is it. I did it."
MATT OGLE DOES IT! Ogle wins the PBA Shark Championship, his second PBA title, and first PBA singles title. pic.twitter.com/3qo3QWc2U3— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 20, 2023
Ogle finished in the top-20 in his first three tournaments this season, and has scored three championship round appearances in the last six events, according to a PBA.com article.
Ogle is currently ranked 5th on the PBA Tour in points, behind powerhouses EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen, Jason Belmonte, and Jakob Butturff.
“That's crazy,” Ogle said in the PBA.com article. “The dream was to be with those guys, and I'm finally there. It hasn't really sunk in yet, that part hasn't gotten to me.”
Ogle also received $20,100 for winning the PBA Shark Championship.
