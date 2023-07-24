LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and Miami will compete for a new trophy annually honoring legendary football coach Howard Schnellenberger.
The Schnellenberger Trophy features western dress boots, now bronzed, that were worn by Schnellenberger when he coached both teams to national prominence. He coached five seasons at Miami and won a national championship before leading Louisville to 10 seasons, including a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.
With both schools playing annually in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), a trophy was created by Louisville Sports Commission to honor the coach.
"Coach Schnellenberger was known for wearing dress cowboy boots to complement his coat and tie on the sidelines during his coaching tenure at both schools," Greg Fante, president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, said in a news release. "We are grateful to Coach’s wife, Beverlee, who graciously donated a pair of those boots entrusting us with this valuable memento."
The winning team will keep the trophy until the opponents meet again. Louisville and Miami play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Nov. 18 this season.
According to a news release, Louisville Sports Commission will present the trophy, when the Cardinals are hosting the game. The Miami Touchdown Club will present the trophy, when the Hurricanes host the game.
"We appreciate the Louisville Sports Commission’s commitment to honor Howard Schnellenberger’s legacy with this trophy,” UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird said in a news release. “Howard Schnellenberger is an iconic name in college football, but more importantly, he’s symbolic of the success and tradition that the University of Louisville and University of Miami football programs have enjoyed on the field. To celebrate the budding rivalry between the two programs with a trophy that bears his name is a fitting way to pay tribute to the contributions he made to both universities."
Schnellenberger died at the age of 87 in March 2021.
