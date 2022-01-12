LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pat Kelly will return to the dugout in April for his third season managing the Louisville Bats.
The club announced Kelly's return Wednesday in addition to that of pitching coach Seth Etherton, hitting coach Alex Pelaez, bench coach Dick Scofield, game planning/outfield coach Mike Jacobs, athletic trainer Steve Gober and conditioning coach Kenny Matanane.
Jacobs and Matanane are the only new hires, starting with the Reds organization after working for the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.
Kelly has 30 years of minor league coaching experience. In 2021, he became the fourth active minor league manager to reach 1,800 career wins. He managed the Bats during the 2018 season before returning in 2021.
The Bats open their season April 5 at Slugger Field in downtown Louisville against the St. Paul Saints. Click here for information on single-game tickets.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.